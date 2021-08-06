Bolangir: A woman died on the spot and another woman sustained series injuries Friday morning after being hit by a pick-up van near Durga temple in Bolangir town of this district. The deceased woman has been identified as Pramila Mohapatra and the injured as Koshal Kishori Singh aka Usha from Brahmanpada locality in this town.

Eyewitnesses said the two women were on an early morning walk when they were hit by the speeding van (registration number OD-03 Q-1679) which was from Bargarh district.

Some locals rescued both Pramila and Usha lying in critical condition and rushed the two to Santha Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (SBBMCH) for treatment. However, Pramila was declared dead on arrival while Usha is currently undergoing treatment.

The vehicle and its driver have been detained at Town Police Station, officials informed. Pramila’s body has been sent for post-mortem after which it will be handed over to family members, they added.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe which is underway.

PNN