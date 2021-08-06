Bhubaneswar: A team of special task force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch conducted a raid near Kalinga Studio Square here Thursday and recovered a live pangolin. The STF arrested three persons in this connection.

Acting on information from a reliable source that wildlife traders were planning to sell the protected animal, the STF team reached the spot and nabbed the culprits and saved the animal. Those arrested has been identified as Chitrasen Sahoo of Kotapalla area under Badamba police limits in Cuttack, Khageswar Sahoo of Patrapada locality in the state Capital and Bhagirathi Behera of Kansamari in Ganjam district, an STF official informed.

The STF personnel also seized several incriminating instruments and documents from the possession of those arrested. The accused failed to produce any valid document in support of possessing the live pangolin.

The arrested were forwarded to local court Friday. In this connection, a STF PS case (No-27, dated-5.8.2021 U/s. 379/411/413/120 (B) of IPC and Section 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1973 has been registered. The live pangolin will be handed over to Chandaka DFO and Wild Life Warden for safe custody, the official informed.

PNN