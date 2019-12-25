Sambalpur: A man was killed while another sustained grievous injuries after a motorcycle they were riding in collided with a truck on NH- 55 near Jujumura police limits of Sambalpur district Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Nilu Sahu (30) – a resident of Balianta area in Khordha district. The injured person is Sonu Barik (25).

According to a source, the mishap took place while the victims were heading to Bhubaneswar from Sambalpur on a Royal Enfield motorcycle. The rider collided with a truck coming from Redhakhol.

On spotting them, the locals rushed them to the district headquarters hospital. Nilu succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Sonu is under medical care.

On being informed, Jujumura police officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN