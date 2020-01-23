Baripada: A person was killed while three sustained grievous injuries after a car carrying them skidded off the road and hit a roadside tree near Kadadiha under Karanjia police limits in Mayurbhanj district late Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanapati Behera, a resident of Bahalda area in the district.

According to police officials, Dhanapati along with four others were en-route to Cuttack in a car. The mishap took place after the driver of the car bearing number-JH 05 CA 8529 lost his control over the wheels, and hit a roadside tree killing Dhanapati on the spot.

Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in critical condition by the locals.

On being informed, the police reached the spot, seized the vehicle and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN