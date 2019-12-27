Banarpal: One worker was killed and three injured after a roof of a house collapsed on them during a demolition drive near Nuahata Balisahi in Banarpal area of Angul district Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Chiku Sahu, a resident of Kurudul village. The injured are Ajay Sahu, Jayant Sahu and Dhaneswar Muduli. They were under treatment at the Angul District headquarter hospital (DHH).

According to locals, the mishap occurred while the house was being demolished for expansion of NH-55. The demolition was being carried out with the help of JCBs, but workers assisting did not have any protective gears on like helmets. Hence when the roof caved in on them, the four suffered serious injuries.

They were immediately rushed to the DHH where Chiku Sahu succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The condition of the three others are also serious, sources said.

PNN