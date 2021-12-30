Bhawanipatna: A person was killed while eight others sustained grievous injuries after a speeding truck collided head-on with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) carrying the members of a marriage party late Wednesday night.

A source said that the fatal incident took place on Biju Expressway near Bhursaguda under Ampani police limits in Kalahandi district. The deceased man has been identified as the 35-year-old SUV driver Rukmana Sahu of Uramal village in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

After solemnising the marriage at Dumerpadar village under Maidalpur block, the members were on their way back to Sergiguda in Nabarangpur district along with the bride and groom.

Some locals rescued the injured including the bride and groom. They were rushed to Dharmagarh sub-divisional Hospital (SDH). Condition of three among the eight injured persons is stated to be critical.

“The mishap took place at around 11.30pm when the marriage party was returning to Sargiguda village,” an eyewitness expressed.

On being informed, Ampani police reached the accident site. The critically injured SUV driver was initially sent to community health centre (CHC) at Kokasara in Kalahandi district. However, doctors at the government-run health facility declared him ‘brought dead’.

Ampani police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe which is still underway, a senior police official informed.

PNN