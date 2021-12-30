Jeypore: Koraput district unit of BJP Thursday observed bandh from dawn-to-dusk in Jeypore town demanding justice for the survivor who was allegedly gangraped by keeping her husband at gunpoint.

A source said that the bandh started at 6.00am and will continue till 6.00pm. Shops and other commercial establishments remained close during the bandh. “Some senior leaders of the district unit met family members of the gangrape victim at her parent’s house and consoled them. BJP demands immediate arrest of key accused in the case,” a worker of the saffron camp who took part in the agitation said.

Meanwhile, a probing team headed by an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) has been constituted, which is presently investigating into the sensational gangrape case, a senior official informed.

Also read: Primary schools to reopen from Jan 3, decision remains unchanged: S&ME official

It is pertinent to mention, two miscreants gangraped the victim woman after holding her husband and minor son hostage at gunpoint in a village under Jeypore Sadar police limits in Koraput, Saturday.

The matter came to the fore after an FIR was lodged at Jeypore Mahila police station Sunday morning. Police registered a case in this connection and launched a probe, IIC Mamata Panigrahi said.

A scientific team was pressed into service, which visited the victim’s house and collected available evidences. A special team launched a manhunt to nab two accused persons, SDPO Arup Behera stated.

The incident took place when the woman along with her husband and minor son were sleeping at their home. Two persons barged into their house from the backyard and beat her husband black and blue. They even threatened to kill her son if they dared to raise an alarm.

The two miscreants even assaulted the woman when she tried to resist their advances. The couple informed the villagers about their plight and together visited Mahila police station and lodged FIR.

PNN