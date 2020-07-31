Berhampur: One more COVID-19 warrior in Ganjam district fell victim to the virus Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Krushna Chadra Mandal (58). He was posted as sub-inspector (SI) in the Berhampur Traffic Police Station.

Krushna was a resident of Mandal Sahi of Ramgiri block in Gajapati district. However, he was staying in a rented house at Lanjipalli in this town. He had joined March 22 as SI at the Berhampur Traffic Police Station. He had developed COVID-19 like symptoms while on duty at the police station, July 22. When the illness persisted, he went to the COVID-19 Care Centre. There the health officials collected his swab for testing and the report turned out to be positive when it arrived July 25.

Krishna was then admitted to TATA COVID-19 Hospital at Sitalapalli. However, while undergoing treatment there he breathed his last Friday.

In a separate development a junior engineer of Chhatrapur block, Jaysena Behera tested positive for COVID-19 virus Friday. He contracted the virus from a COVID-19 positive patient while delivering his duty at the block office.

PNN