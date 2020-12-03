Dobal: Yugasagar, the oldest and historical tank in Bhadrak district’s Dhamnagar locality, is in a pathetic state with garbage and water hyacinths covering it. From a distance the pond appears like a filthy playground. Local people said that the Fisheries Department’s apathy has led to the tank’s present condition.

The tank with its bund spreading over 12 acres has been under the Fisheries Department of the Odisha government. Earlier people used water from this tank for their daily use. Fishes were also grown on a community basis.

However, with the passage of time, the department started neglecting the tank. It led to encroachment of the bund area. Now some people are living permanently on the bund, alleged locals. Several buildings have also come up on two sides of the ‘Yugasagar’ tank.

At the same time people are dumping garbage into the tank on a daily basis. Also the filth generated in some of the local markets nearby, are also being thrown into the tank.

Former Dhamnagar MLA Muktikant Mandal had once taken an initiative to resurrect the tank and restore it to its original glory. But nothing much happened.

Now Muktikant’s wife Manjulata Mandal is the MP of Bhadrak constituency. She paid a recent visit to the Dhamnagar locality. Then members of the ‘Senior Citizen Council’ and local residents met her. They requested her to restore the tank to its original glory. Before leaving the spot, Manjulata promised she would do whatever it takes so that ‘Yugasagar’ gets back its lost sheen.

Manjulata has already conducted a discussion with the Urban Development Department. An amount of rupees one crore has been sanctioned for revamping the ‘Yugasagar’ tank. Manjulata has also written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requesting his intervention in this regard.

Local residents have urged the administration to do its bit for resurrection of the ‘Yugasagar’ tank.

PNN