Srinagar: One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between the militants and security forces in Aharbal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said Monday.

“One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the Kulgam encounter. Operation is in progress,” police said.

The firefight between the terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.