Koraput: In an untoward incident late Sunday night, a one-year-old girl suffered burn injuries after a mobile phone exploded on the bed where she was sleeping in Koraput.

The infant was immediately admitted to Laxmipur community health center (CHC) for treatment.

Rohit Nachika of Bilangsil village under Laxmipur block in Koraput district had bought a mobile phone for Rs 1,500 a year ago. He had put the mobile phone on charging at night.

After the cell phone’s battery was fully charged, he disconnected the device from the charging unit and kept the phone on the bed where his wife and one-year-old girl were sleeping.

However, around 1.00am the mobile phone suddenly exploded and severely injured the infant. The face of the baby has been burnt in the incident. In the absence of public transport at midnight, Rohit rushed the baby to Laxmipur CHC Monday on a motorcycle.

The baby will be shifted to Koraput district headquarters hospital (DHH) for further treatment, doctors attending her informed.

PNN