Cuttack: In a video message posted on her social media page, the Odia film actor Amlan Das’s wife Bhumika requested people Monday to not spread rumours against her husband and family.

Bhumika also confirmed the mishap, in which she fell into the River Mahanadi Sunday evening, to be inadvertent. She had observed fasting and hence was feeling very weak.

The actor’s wife had been to Madhusudhan bridge on the river in Cuttack city along with her husband to immerse holy items after the puja was over.

“As my head was reeling owing to weakness and I was wearing high-heel shoes, my foot slipped. As a result of which, I fell into the river,” Bhumika clarified in the video message.

“I request everyone to not spread rumours against my husband and family,” Bhumika added.

Notably, Bhumika was saved by alert locals. The couple had arrived at CDA Phase II police station after fall of night following the incident and had clarified on the mishap.

Police had shifted Bhumika to a local hospital and her condition is stated to be stable. Amlan is the son of veteran Odia actor Mihir Das. The duo had got married in February this year.

PNN