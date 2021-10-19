Jagatsinghpur: Amid the ongoing crackdown on dealers and peddlers in Jagatsinghpur district, police have arrested 10 of them and seized 750gram of contraband from them in two days in various localities.

SP Akhileswar Singh said that drug peddlers have been arrested in Erasama, Katasinghpur, Tirtol, Paradip, Naugaon and Rahama areas. Cases have been registered against all the 10.

Despite crackdown by the Excise officials and the police, drug peddling is yet to be controlled in various parts of Jagatsinghpur district. Excise department officials and police are constantly in the act to break the chain of drug peddlers and dealers.

In spite of the efforts by the Excise department and police the drug menace continues to loom large in most districts of Odisha.