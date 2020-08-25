Dhenkanal: A huge king cobra was rescued from Rasola village under Hindol forest range in this district Monday night. The snake was roughly measured at 10 feet long.

Some local residents initially spotted the highly poisonous reptile slithering in a canal. As the news spread, more people gathered at the spot to take a look at the king of the snakes.

Later, they informed the forest department of spotting the reptile. In a while forest officials along with a snake helpline member reached the spot and rescued the snake. Many curious onlookers were seen recording how the snake was rescued on their mobile phones. The snake was released in the nearby jungle.

Before leaving the village, the forest officials cautioned the villagers against going near any snake and putting their lives at risk. “During these rainy days, instances of snakes coming out from their habitations are many. So people should be careful to avoid snake bite,” they added.

PNN