Angul: Ten Forest department personnel working in the Satkosia forest sanctuary have tested positive for COVID-19, assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Subhendu Behera informed Tuesday. He said that among the 10 infected persons, one was a forester and the other nine guards. Behera said some of those infected are being treated at the Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) while the others are in home isolation.

It should be stated here that Satkosia sanctuary has been closed for visitors since April 2 in the wake of spike in daily cases.

The Union Environment Ministry had ordered the closure of all national parks, sanctuaries and national zoological parks May 4 till further notice. The order came after eight Asiatic lions at Hyderabad zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

