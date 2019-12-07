Puri: As many as 10 rooms belonging to four families were reduced to ashes as a massive fire broke out at Chandapada village under Brahmagiri tehsil in Puri district late Friday night.

Although no loss of life was reported, properties worth lakhs were gutted in the mishap. Seven cattle also suffered burn injuries in the incident.

According to villagers, the fire erupted from one room and it engulfed the nearby houses within a few minutes.

On being informed, fire personnel from Puri reached the village and doused the flames. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Notably, three rooms were reduced to ashes while four livestock were burnt in a deadly fire that broke out at Samantarapur village under Digapahandi block of Ganjam district November 12 in which properties worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes. The fire erupted at a house in the village. Before the family and locals could do anything, the blaze engulfed the entire house within a few minutes.

PNN