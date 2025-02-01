Barpali: Police have arrested 12 people, including 10 students, in connection with a question paper leak at Barpali College in Bargarh district, officials said Friday.

The Political Science question paper for the Plus III third-semester examination was allegedly leaked, leading to the arrests. The incident came to light during an inspection by a special squad at the time of the examination.

Following a complaint filed by the college principal, the Barpali police registered a case and arrested the individuals involved. The investigation revealed that the question paper had been photocopied at a Xerox shop before being circulated.

The paper was reportedly sourced from Naktideul in Sambalpur district. Police arrested the students who had purchased the leaked papers, along with the shopkeeper and a clerk of the college.

Police are continuing their investigation. Meanwhile, authorities announced plans to introduce a digital lock system to secure question papers and prevent leaks.

PNN