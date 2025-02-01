Bhadrak: A 26-year-old man, his brother-in-law and the driver of the ambulance on which they were taking back the body of his deceased father from hospital were killed Saturday in Odisha’s Bhadrak district after the vehicle was hit by a dumper from behind, said police.

The accident took place on National Highway 16 near Maitapur, about 16 km away from Bhadrak town. The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Jena (26), his brother-in-law Sudhansu Jena (42), and ambulance driver Dillip Singh (43). Sanjay’s mother, Sabitri Jena, sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Bhogarai hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the family was transporting the body of Dibakar Jena, Sanjay’s father, from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where he had passed away Friday night while undergoing treatment. The accident took place as they were returning to their native village Palasia in the Bhogarai police station area.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

PTI