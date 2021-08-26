Khaira: Tension gripped Bateswar village on Soro-Kupari road under Khaira police limits in Balasore district after hundreds of local people staged a road blockade following death of a 10-year-old boy Thursday.

The deceased minor boy has been identified as Dhananjay Panda, son of Ramesh Panda from Banaparia village.

According to a source, Dhananjay had gone to his uncle’s house in nearby Kantapada village for a visit. Thursday morning he was playing with his friends near a nullah. While playing, his feet slipped and he fell into the water. He was immediately rescued by the villagers and rushed to Khaira government hospital. But it was too late. The doctors declared him received dead.

As the news reached the village, hundreds of villagers from Kantapada and Bateswar villages laid siege to Soro-Kupari road. Putting burning tyres on road, they staged a road block, demanding Rs10 lakh compensation to the deceased’s family and bridge across the nullah.

On getting information, officers from Khaira police station reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitating villagers. However, the angry villagers refused to budge from the spot and said they would continue the road block as long as their demands are not met.

Tension prevailed on the spot at the time of filing this report.

PNN