Kabul, May 24 (IANS) Around 100 security officials in Afghanistan have been arrested over negligence of their duties after the Taliban attacked the capital of Laghman province, officials said Monday.

The militants were able to break through the security belt of the provincial capital, Mehtarlam, Sunday night and attacked the central prison before they were pushed back by security forces, dpa news agency quoted local councillors Gulzar Sangarwal and Atiqullah Abdul Rahimzai as saying.

According to a spokesman for the provincial governor, the deputy of the National Directorate of Security secret service was among the 100 officials arrested after the attack was repelled.

The security officials have been transferred to Kabul for neglecting their duties.

According to the provincial councillors, the Alingar and Alishang districts of the province were also under Taliban siege, with the roads leading to the districts now blocked by the militants.

The Taliban have already seized control of the Daulat Shah district. The attack on Mehtarlam was a continuation of the Taliban’s recent military offensives in Afghanistan.

Militants also attacked a military facility in the Guzargah-e Noor district of Baghlan province Sunday night, killing at least eight soldiers and wounding seven others, officials said.

Taliban have also attacked at least three areas on the outskirts of the provincial capital city of Baghlan, Pul-e Khumri, according to local councillors Safadar Mohsini and Feruzudding Aimaq.

Attacks on a number of other districts in the province, such as Baghlan-e Markazi, Dahan-e Ghori, Nahrin and Khost wa Fering, have been continuing for more than a week now, the officials said.

The Taliban have intensified attacks on provincial capitals, district centres and larger security bases following the drawdown of international forces in Afghanistan, which started on May 1.

Since then, they have been able to take control of four districts in Afghanistan, one of which is only a few kilometres from Kabul.

After 20 years of international troops in the country, the withdrawal, due to be completed by September 11, leaves Afghanistan to a potentially bleak future amid rising attacks by Taliban insurgents.

The Islamic State terror group is also active in the country.