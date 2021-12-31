New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday criticised the Central government for “missing” the double vaccination target, saying the government’s claims to achieve 100 per cent vaccination turned out to be “Jumla”.

“The Central government had promised 100 per cent vaccination by the end of 2021… today is the last day of the year, the country is still far from the vaccination target. One more ‘Jumla’ got shattered,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Claiming there is a scarcity of Covid vaccines, the Congress said 47,95,00,000 Indians need 59,40,00,000 vaccination doses.

“Besides, 25,70,00,000 senior citizens and corona warriors need the vaccine while those in the 15-18 age group need another 35,70,00,000 doses,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

India’s Omicron tally on Friday rose to 1,270 cases and among the 23 states and UTs that have reported the Omicron infection so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 450 cases of this variant.

Of them, 125 patients have been discharged, as per the health ministry data.

Delhi has the second highest cases of Omicron infection at 320. However, 57 of them have been discharged from the hospital.

Delhi is followed by Kerala with 109 Omicron cases. The Health Ministry on Friday said the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has so far spread to 23 states and UTs.

The government in a statement on Friday said “with the administration of 66,65,290 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 144.54 crore (1,44,54,16,714) as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. today. This has been achieved through 1,54,27,550 sessions.”