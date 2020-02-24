Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Monday told the Assembly that 10,054 posts in the state police were lying vacant as of December 2019.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Narasingh Mishra, Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra said that these vacancies were out of the 72,119 sanctioned posts in the police, whose present staff strength is 62,065.

While 501 vacancies are in Group A posts, 1,823 are in Group B, 6,487 in Group C and 1,243 in Group D posts. He said that the state is taking steps to fill up the vacancies through a recruitment drive as also promotions and transfers.

To a question by Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, the Minister said that out of the total sanctioned 195 IPS posts in Odisha, 78 were lying vacant. Mishra said 29 state cadre IPS officers are on central deputation, out of which three had remained posted out of the state for the last 12 years.