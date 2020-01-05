Bengaluru: A 101-year-old freedom fighter, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy surprised many by participating in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengaluru, Saturday.

The legendary figure sat in a hunger strike and broke his fast by drinking coconut water. Pictures and videos of Doreswamy taking part in the protests has spread like wildfire over the internet. Social media users hailed Doreswamy’s resilience as he battled a myriad of old age issues to stand with the protestors at the ripe old age of 101

Doreswamy was notorious during India’s freedom struggle for making bombs to fight the British oppressors. But he soon abandoned his violent ideals to adopt the Gandhian philosophy of nonviolence. Doreswamy continues to be a committed social worker and turned 100 in April 2018.

As anti-CAA protests continue to grip the nation, the one in Bengaluru took place at Freedom Park. Those present were left stunned at Doreswamy’s determination.

“Great scenes here at the Freedom Park Bengaluru. HS Doreswamy a 101 year old freedom fighter just broke the fast at Satyagraha with others. From “Bharath chodo” to “Bharath jodo” this man has come a very long way. #BangaloreProtest #IndiaAgainstCAA @prajectory @pepper_smoker,” wrote one Twitter user.

“This is incredibly moving. I wonder whether the govt is now going to charge Mr Doreswamy, age 101 yrs, Freedom Fighter, with sedition. #IndiaDoesNotSupportCAA #NoCAANoNRC,” wrote one social media user.

“Age is just a number. KODOS 2 H.S.DORESWAMY 101 YRS OLD! People who stand4themselves n NATION..always rule out..Salute to U..ur a proud proof2 HUMANITY N MORALITY u just try2 fit in n choose 2b unhappy #M_PRACHA #RELEASEAZAD #ChandrashekharAazadRavan#CAAJanJagran,” wrote another.

PNN