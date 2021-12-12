Jajpur: Large-scale vacancies of teaching posts have affected studies in 11 universities in the state. Out of 1,663 sanctioned teaching posts, 1,033 posts of associate professors, assistant professors and professors (nearly 60 per cent) have remained vacant at 11 universities, a source said.

This fact surfaced after the Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo replied to a question raised by Keonjhar BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi during recent Winter Session of the Assembly.

The minister clarified that positions of professor are filled based on promotion. Interestingly, 76 posts of professor have been filled up in the recent past.

According to sources, not a single post of professor has been filled in Rajendra University of Bolangir and Kalahandi University, so far.

Odisha’s oldest – Ravenshaw University in Cuttack has the maximum of 267 sanctioned positions against which it has 193 vacancies including 113 assistant professors, 56 associate professors and 24 professors.

Utkal University has 257 sanctioned posts, of which 126 are still vacant, which includes 47 assistant professors, 44 associate professors sand 35 professors.

Likewise, Sambalpur University has 153 sanctioned positions against which it has 66 vacancies, including 31 posts of assistant professor, 20 associate professors and 15 professors.

Berhampur University has 196 sanctioned positions against which it has 96 vacancies including 38 assistant professors, 41 associate professors and 17 professors.

Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University in Puri has 38 sanctioned positions against which it has 27 vacancies including 13 posts of assistant professors, 8 associate professors and 6 professors.

Shreeram Chandra Bhanjadeo University has 115 sanctioned positions while 75 posts including 33 assistant professors, 27 associate professors and 15 professors are vacant.

Gangadhar Meher University has 144 sanctioned positions against which it has 68 vacancies, including 26 posts of assistant professors, 22 associate professors and 20 professors.

Ramadevi University in Bhubaneswar has 138 sanctioned positions against which it has 102 vacancies, including 65 posts of assistant professors, 28 associate professors and 9 professors.

Fakir Mohan University in Balasore has 117 sanctioned positions against which it has 42 vacancies, including 15 posts of assistant professors, 15 associate professors and 12 professors.

Hundreds of meritorious students across the state depend on these universities for their higher education. Their studies have been affected by vacancies.

Owing to senior positions not being filled up over years, the otherwise well-known educational institutions in the state have been losing their past glories.

Besides, the private universities have succeeded in attracting students in the name of self-financing programmes and employability.

During last five years, more than 80 per cent posts of professors have remained vacant at seven educational institutions which were accorded university status.

PNN