Tentulikhunti: A trawler carrying a 108 launch ambulance got stuck at Khatiguda College square of this block in Nabarangpur district for two days thanks to the local administration’s apathy.

According to the driver of the trawler Darshan Singh, he started off his journey carrying the launch ambulance from Mumbai November 24. He had to deliver the launch at Khatiguda cut-off area. He reached at Khatiguda College square Wednesday and from there onwards he couldn’t proceed further.

Singh alleged that he has been trying to deliver the launch ambulance at Khatiguda cut-off area but the administration is not helpful.

The officials of the company that sent the launch ambulance are now stationed at Swabhiman area (earlier known as cut-off area) under Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district. I cannot even contact them over phone, observed Singh.

When asked what caused the hindrances, Singh said branches of some roadside trees are to be pruned so that the trawler can easily pass through the stretch. And for the trees to be pruned, power supply has to be snapped for some time to avoid any mishap due to short circuit.

“But for administration’s help this is not possible at all,” he added.

Meanwhile, social activist of Godapadar panchayat Prem Nayak showed the stretch that leads to the dam. Parajabarangapadar Jungle Suraksha Committee president Duryodhan Harijan also promised Singh all possible help.

Yet no officer from the local administration has come forward to help the trawler to reach the dam side where people living in areas remain cut off from the rest of the world throughout the year, desperately waiting for the 108 launch ambulance to reach there.

What makes the matter worse is that it is yet to be decided as to who is to bear the expenses to get the roadside trees pruned. However local people urged the administration to take steps so that the 108 launch ambulance reaches its destination with no further delay.

