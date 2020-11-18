Bhubaneswar: With schools and colleges across Odisha closed and a lot of syllabi pending, S&ME Minister Sameer Dash Wednesday said that the Higher Education department is considering the postponement of the 2020-21 matriculation and Plus-II examinations.

The state matriculation and Plus-II exams begin from February-March for every academic session.

Addressing media persons Dash stated, “There might be delay but both the Matric and Plus-II annual examinations will be held in this academic year. After holding of classes for a minimum of three months, arrangements will be held for both the exams.”

On the other hand, if the Central government will decide to cancel the board examinations, the Odisha government may also follow the same rule, added Dash.

The Minister further stated that the department will discuss regarding the reopening of schools for Class X and XII after December 31.

PNN