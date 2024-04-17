Srinagar: Eleven candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have qualified for this year’s Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service exams, the results of which were declared by the Commission Tuesday.

The notification issued by the UPSC said that 1,016 candidates have passed this year’s Civil Service exam in which Aditya Srivastava from Uttar Pradesh has topped the selection list.

Twenty-four-year-old Anmol Rathore from Doda district has secured seventh All India Rank (AIR) in the examination.

She had also topped the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Examination (JKCSE) 2022 and is currently undergoing training at the Revenue Training Institute in Jammu.

Anmol said she completed her studies from her house except for some mock tests and the UPSC Mains test series which she attended in Delhi.

“Otherwise, I have prepared on my own using the material available online. I would say the youth of this region have huge potential provided their energy is channelled in the right direction,” she added.

Another candidate, Arjun Gupta of Kathua district has achieved 32nd rank in the select list.

Manan Bhat of Srinagar district has secured 88th rank this year. He had earlier also qualified for the civil services exam securing 231 AIR. At present, Bhat is an IPS officer in the Telangana cadre.

Harnit Singh Sudan of Jammu has secured an AIR of 177, Mohammad Haris Mir an AIR of 345, Mohammad Farhan Seh AIR 369, Aparajita Aryan AIR 381, Ghulam Maya Din AIR 388, Suvan Sharma AIR 412, Seerat Baji AIR 516 and Dinesh Kumar AIR 1,003.