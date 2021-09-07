Karnal: An 11-member farmers delegation from the kisan mahapanchyat presently going on here, has presented a memorandum of their demands to the Karnal Deputy Commissioner at the secretariat.

In the memorandum, the farmers have reiterated strict action against the IAS officer who ordered a lathicharge against the protesting farmers August 28, compensation to the wounded persons along with the kin of Sushil Kajal, a farmer from Gharunda who received head injuries in the lathicharge and died later due to heart attack.

The delegation was led by political activist Yogendra Yadav, farmer protest leader Rakesh Tikait and a member of Karnal-based Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, BKU president Balbir Singh Rajewal, BKU (Sidhupur) state president member Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Ajay Rana, Dr Darshan Pal along with other farmer leaders.

Earlier, addressing the mahapanchayat, Yogendra Yadav said, “We are here to tell the government that we will not do what the government has done with us.”

Farmer leaders have yet again maintained that they will continue to protest peacefully.

Farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of the national capital against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in the Parliament in September 2020 for more than nine months. Post the Republic Day mayhem, in which the protesters had entered Delhi which led to law and order problem, the this (August 28 incident) was the second such untoward incident where a protester lost his life.

IANS