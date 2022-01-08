Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, as many as 11 more places here were declared as Containment Zones Friday evening by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The 11 places that have been declared as Containment Zones include four in North Zone and seven in South-East Zone. With the recent declaration, the total number of containment zones reached 25.

According to BMC sources, the civic body issued a notice mentioning that four plots near Buddha Park, Niladri Vihar in ward No-14, Satya Vihar in ward No-18 and Siba Plaza, Gajapati Nagar in ward No-12 under its North Zone limits have been declared containment zones.

BMC also declared some plots in the South-East Zone as containment zones. The plots are located in Bomikhal area, near Angan Restaurant in Sahid Nagar, near Yamaha Showroom in Kharvel Nagar, Lane No-1, Patitapabana Nagar in Canal Road of Badagada, an apartment in Tankapani Road including Akarpuri Housing Board Colony and Ganga Jamuna Road in Old Town of the state capital, the source added.

Residents within the containment zones shall strictly remain at home and all commercial establishments shall remain closed. Government and private institutions/offices located within ambits of the containment zones will also remain shut. BMC will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for people in these zones, the order added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 3,679 fresh Covid-19 cases including 1,223 from Khurda district were detected in the last 24 hours. Khurda was followed by Sundargarh with 582 new infections, Sambalpur (372) and Cuttack (310). The total caseload includes 384 in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,66,155. Active caseload in the state now stands at 11,663.

PNN