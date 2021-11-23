Hyderabad: Eleven people were injured in an LPG cylinder blast in Nanakramguda area of Gachibowli here Tuesday, police said. The injured were admitted to the government-run Gandhi Hospital, where the condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

Due to the impact of the explosion, the ground floor of the two-storeyed house was totally damaged. Disaster Response Force personnel and police rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operation.

The victims are construction workers from North India.

According to preliminary investigation, one of the workers switched on the light around 5 a.m. which triggered the explosion in a room with concentration of gas due to the LPG leakage.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.