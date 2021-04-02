Bhubaneswar: An 11-year-old boy foiled an abduction bid by miscreants in this city recently. The matter came to light when the parents of the boy submitted CCTV footage to officials of the Infocity police station. The abduction bid took place March 30, a police official informed Friday.

A source said that the boy belongs to Prashanti Vihar area in this city. He was on his way to his father’s shop to hand the latter his helmet when three persons in a car approached him seeking help to locate an address. When the boy got close to the car, they forcibly picked him up inside the vehicle and fled from the spot. However, the miscreants threw out the boy from the car near Barang.

In spite of the horrifying experience, the youngster did not panic. He approached a fruit seller and called up his father and narrated the entire incident. The father of the boy then came to the shop and took him back home. The family then lodged a complaint with Infocity police.

Officials said that they are examining the CCTV footage to locate the car and the miscreants.

PNN