Bhubaneswar: As many as 110 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Wednesday.

While 33 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 77 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 219 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 28th Oct(till 9am) pic.twitter.com/5DDQKg773w — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 28, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 28,892 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 26,826 have recovered. While there are 1,885 active cases, 160 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,85,482 with the detection of 1,540 new cases, while 12 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,284. As many as 886 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 654 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 36,905 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 44.22 lakh.