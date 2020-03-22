Bhubaneswar: Continuing the fight against coronavirus, the State government Sunday ordered the release of Rs 21.10 crore in favour of 114 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) so that they can take preventive measures to combat the deadly virus.

State Housing and Urban Development Department has been asked to inform State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) and disburse the money at the earliest.

While Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) gets the highest Rs 1 crore, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) each get Rs 50 lakh.

Municipalities and notified area councils (NACs) will get something between Rs10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to spend in their respective areas.

The amount sanctioned herein shall not be diverted under any circumstances to any other purpose without prior permission of Housing and Urban Development Department.

The amount released in favour of ULBs is subject to be audited by CAG, Government of India or by his authorized agency. There will be an internal audit as well.

ULBs have been asked to spend the money in accordance with the government guidelines and submit utilization certificates to the project director, SUDA.

PNN