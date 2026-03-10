Bhubaneswar: A startup conference was organised at O-Hub in Bhubaneswar Monday, where the Odisha government reiterated its commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs and strengthening the startup ecosystem in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Gokulananda Mallik said the state government is ready to help turn the dreams and aspirations of startup entrepreneurs into reality. He emphasised that a stronger startup ecosystem would contribute signifi cantly to the prosperity and economic growth of Odisha.

The minister also encouraged the younger generation to come forward and launch innovative startups. Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the MSME department Rashmita Panda delivered the welcome address and presented details about the various financial incentives and support mechanisms offered by the department.

She said the government is providing multiple forms of assistance to startups, including monthly stipends, product development grants, marketing support and need-based fi nancial aid. During the conference, the minister distributed financial assistance to 12 startup entrepreneurs.

Startups such as Dirakai, Eagle AI, Jayadev Natural Foods, Eco Sath Green India, Retrode and Sherlock Studio received support for product development and marketing. Meanwhile, Astronext Technologies, Test Quest E-Learning, NC Square EdTech, Retrik Designs, DMN EdTech and TDB Rootlaunch Startup were provided needbased fi nancial assistance.

Chief Administrative Offi cer of Startup Odisha, Prafulla Kujur, proposed the vote of thanks at the event. Representatives from Eagle AI and Retrik Designs also shared their experiences and entrepreneurial journeys during the conference. Offi cials said that through the Odisha Startup Policy, the state government is empowering entrepreneurs by providing fi nancial support, mentorship, marketing assistance and networking opportunities to help startups grow and succeed.