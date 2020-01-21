Boudh: Normal life was severely affected in Boudh district during a 12-hour bandh Tuesday called by Khordha-Bolangir Rail Prakalp Kshyatigrast Praja Sangram Samiti at 6:00am over a two-point charter of demands.

The protestors demanded adequate and justified compensation for those who lost their land and the introduction of the camp court here.

The bandh started at 6:00 am. Vehicular movement came to a standstill during the bandh. Shops, business establishments, educational institutions, courts and other government offices remained closed. However, emergency services were exempted from the shutdown.

PNN