Sundargarh: The civic life was partly disrupted in Sundargarh town Saturday as Congress party observed a 12-hour bandh demanding establishment of second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

According to a source, the commercial and business establishments remained close during the bandh which started at 6.00am. Vehicular movement in the town was also partly disrupted.

A number of Congress party workers picketed in the town. The party has been demanding that NTPC Medical College and Hospital be converted into AIIMS, the source added.

Meanwhile, trader and lawyer associations along with several other local outfits in Sundargarh extended their support to the bandh call.

Call for Bandh was given close on the heels of the state government writing to the Centre for setting up a second AIIMS in Sundargarh.

State Health Minister Naba Das had recently requested Union minister Harsh Vardhan for Odisha’s second AIIMS in the district. Congress intends to exert pressure on the Central government to accord a proposal given in this regard, a local party leader said.

Notably, a central team had reviewed the available infrastructure at existing NTPC-managed healthcare facility for the purpose of setting up proposed second AIIMS campus in Sundargarh town.

PNN