Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,096 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,85,827. The active caseload in the state now stands at 12,480. Out of the 1,096 new infections, 637 were reported from quarantine centres while 459 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,208 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Odisha also reported 64 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 6,366 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported 66 Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Khurda reported highest 27 deaths. It was followed by Cuttack (17), Balasore and Keonjhar districts (four each), Mayurbhanj (three) and Angul, Bhadrak, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Nayagarh and Puri districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 389 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 92 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (77), Jajpur (68), Jagatsinghpur (58), Puri (48), Angul (40), Kendrapara (36), Mayurbhanj (32), Nayagarh (29), Bhadrak (21), Sundargarh (20), Kandhamal (17), Keonjhar (13), Bargarh (11), Dhenkanal (nine), Sambalpur (eight), Bolangir and Koraput (seven each), Rayagada (six), Ganjam and Jharsuguda (five each), Gajapati and Malkangiri (four each), Kalahandi (three), Nuapada and Subarnapur (two each) and Deogarh (one).

The State Pool reported 82 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,64,91,415 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,558.

PNN