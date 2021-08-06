Khurda: The museum which was earlier constructed on the premises of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department office here to showcase the past glory of Odisha’s valiant Paika warriors now looks like a haunted house. In the absence of adequate maintenance, the museum building and the Martyr’s Memorial have turned into dilapidated structures, locals said.

The foundation stone of the building was laid and the Martyr’s Memorial was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2011. The ambitious project was to be developed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

Even though the construction of the museum building has been completed, it is yet to be inaugurated for reasons best known to the administration. Unwanted plants and trees have grown within and just outside the building giving it a haunted look. The building has also become a haven for snakes.

Due to lack of maintenance, the building has also developed several cracks, locals alleged. During cyclone Fani, window glass panes were badly damaged while due to exposure to weather the wrought iron gates of the ‘museum’ have developed rusts.

It should be mentioned here that the contribution and sacrifices made by Odia Paika martyrs like Jayee Rajguru, Buxi Jagabandhu, Pindiki Bahubalendra, Madhab Chandra Routray and Kruttibasa Patasani in the fight against British rulers cannot ever be forgotten.

It was earlier decided that, after completion of the building, the museum would have portraits of the martyrs and artworks on freedom struggle in Odisha. There will also be display of swords and other weapons like spears used by the Paika warriors. It had also been decided that the museum will have Centre of Research for students and scholars wanting to gather knowledge about the Paika clan.

Sadly nothing has happened.

PNN