Bhubaneswar: The tests for issuing learner’s license (LL) will resume from August 11, for those applicants who had applied earlier, the Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) said Friday.

According to the STA the slot booking for LL tests will start August 9. On the first day that is August 11 the tests will be conducted from 11.00am. However, from the next day onwards the tests will be conducted between 7.00am and 10am everyday and the applicants can book their slots accordingly.

Also read: 1 killed, 1 injured critically in Bolangir road accident

Taking to official Twitter handle, the STA wrote, “Learning License Test will be resumed for only existing LL applicants from 11.08.2021. The slot booking for LL Test will be available with effect from 11.00am on 09.08.2021. Thereafter, slots can be booked from 7.00am to 10.00pm every day.”

Notably, the learner’s license issuing was suspended April 20, 2021 in view of second wave of Covid-19 in the state.

The STA has issued some important guidelines for the LL applicants. As per the guidelines, the fees already paid for LL test will remain valid. The date for fresh LL test applications will be notified later on.

PNN