Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday said the progress of Vedanta Group’s proposed investment projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in the state would be reviewed every 15 days to ensure timely execution.

The assurance was conveyed to Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal during a meeting with the CM, an official statement said.

The meeting discussed the progress of Vedanta’s upcoming projects in Odisha, valued at over Rs 1 lakh crore, with a focus on ensuring their timely implementation, the CMO said.

“The progress of Vedanta’s projects will be reviewed every 15 days and steps will be taken to ensure work commences on schedule.

These projects will significantly boost economic activity and infrastructure development, particularly in central and southern Odisha,” Majhi said.