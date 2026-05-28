Bhubaneswar: The All Odisha Contractor Welfare Association (AOCWA) Wednesday urged the state government to fulfil assurances given to the contractor fraternity during its agitation in February this year.

Addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Institution of Engineers, AOCWA president Jagadish Patra said, “The state government had assured the contractor fraternity that it would fulfil its demands on various key issues during the agitation in February this year.

However, little progress has been made since then.”

Patra requested the state government to fulfil its assurances at the earliest.

During the AGM, a new committee of AOCWA was also formed unanimously for a three-year term to strengthen the organisation and expand its activities across Odisha.

The newly formed committee has Jagadish Patra as president, Anshul Patel as vice-president, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena as general secretary and Asoka Kumar Tarai as treasurer.

While Debasish Dash, Jyoti Ranjan Behera, Susant Kumar Nayak and Sanjaya Kumar Jena are the joint secretaries, Anup Kumar Panda, Jayant Kumar Swain, Bapina Kumar Santi, Saubhagya Mohapatra, Manoj Kumar Nayak and Kapil Chhapola are executive members.

The second session of the AGM focused extensively on contractors’ issues, policy challenges, pending payments, legal support and organisational strengthening.

MLAs Irasis Acharya, Ramesh Chandra Jena and Babu Singh, along with senior BJP leaders Priyadarshi Mishra and Jagannath Pradhan, were among those who attended the meeting.