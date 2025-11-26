Daringbadi: A 12-hour shutdown was observed in Daringbadi Tuesday after tension flared between two groups over a disputed plot of land where a Durga Puja committee had planned to hold a yajna and Amrit Milan event. Shops and markets remained closed following a call by the local traders’ association, which was informed about the dispute by the puja committee.

To prevent deterioration of law and order, the Kandhamal district administration convened a peace committee meeting chaired by Additional District Magistrate Ramesh Chandra Jena. Senior police and administrative officials, including Baliguda SDPO Shubham Bhosale, former SDPO Ramendra Prasad, Phulbani SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik, and local revenue officers, attended the meeting.

Both groups agreed not to enter the disputed land or carry out any activity there until December 2. The administration will take a further decision thereafter.

Tension erupted Monday when preparations began on the land for the events scheduled for November 29–30. One group objected, alleging that trees were felled illegally for timber and that construction on the land was barred as a legal case over ownership is still pending in court. Authorities reached the site and urged both sides to maintain peace.

Following the committee meeting, the traders’ association confirmed that shops would reopen from Wednesday.