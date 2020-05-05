Bhadrak: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak, Bhadrak district administration Tuesday said that the 12-hour nighttime curfew already in place will continue across the district.

Collector Gyana Das said, curfew-like situation will continue in the district from 7pm to 7am every day till the completion of the nationwide lockdown May 17.

In his order, Das clarified that normal business and public movement will be restricted during the curfew hours. However, emergency services such as hospital and medicine stores will be allowed to remain open 24-hours.

Das took the twitter and said, “Movement of individuals and all non-essential activities will remain strictly prohibited between 7pm to 7 am throughout the district, both in rural and urban area. Persons found violating the order will be prosecuted under Section-188 of CrPC”.

All lICs of the district have been directed to promulgate and enforce the order in their respective police station areas, he added.

It may be mentioned here that after several positive cases were detected in the district, the health and family welfare department of the state government added Bhadrak to the red-zone districts.

