Puri: About 12 indoor patients of the male medicine ward of the district headquarter hospital here fell sick Saturday after being administered injection by the nurse, officials said Sunday.

The ward doctor during his visit had prescribed the injection. At about 4 PM the duty nurse administered Cefoperazone and Sulbactam 1500 mg injection, supplied by Odisha Medical Supply Corporation (OMSC) to twelve patients.

Soon after being administered the injection the twelve patients started vomiting, and complained of fever and trembling in their bodies.

According to Rasmita Swain and Susama Mullick, attendants of two of the patients said soon after they were administered the injection the patients started trembling and vomiting.

Angry attendants shouted and alleged that their patients were administered the wrong injection on intimation by the ward nurse.

Two doctors of the hospital soon reached the ward and administered another injection to the patients after which ten patients found relief but the condition of two became serious.

ADMO medical Pranab Shankar Das said doctors have been attending all the sick patients and the Drug Inspector has seized the used injection bottles.

Since the injection was supplied by the OMSC the used bottles would be sent to the state laboratory for analysis of its contents, Drug Inspector Satyabrat Giri said.

UNI