Peshawar: At least 12 people, including two women, were killed Monday in two separate violence incidents in Pakistan. The violent incidents in northwest Pakistan were over land disputes and other small issues, police said Monday. In the first incident, two brothers – identified as Asal Khan and Sardar Ali – along with their sons attacked the house of their own sibling Misal Khan. They opened indiscriminate fire Sunday, killing seven members of his family in Noweshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

According to police, former president Gen Zia-ul Haq had approved an irrigation tube well for his driver Sardar Ali in his village Spinkai in Nowshera district. Ali’s brothers – Misal Khan and Fazal Khan – were given jobs in it by the former president.

Fazal appointed his son after his retirement some time ago while Misal also wanted to recruit his son in his place after his retirement. The other two brothers – Sardar Ali and Asal Khan – wanted their sons to be recruited as it was their turn according to the agreement reached among the brothers at the time of their appointment.

The matter took an ugly turn when the two brothers refused to honour the agreement. Asal and Sardar along with their seven armed sons attacked the house of Misal and brutally murdered seven including Misal, his three sons, his relative Zahid and two women, police said.

Anwar Ali and Saeed Anwar the other sons of Misal, were critically injured in the attack.

In another incident, five persons were killed over dispute on a one-and-a-half Marla house in Charsadda district, police said.