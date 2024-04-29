Ganjam: In a tragic road mishap, 12 labourers were rendered hurt after a borewell drilling vehicle overturned on Taptapani Ghati road in Ganjam district Sunday morning. Among them, five persons sustained critical injuries and are currently, undergoing treatment at the Digapahandi hospital. Reports said, the borewelldrilling vehicle carrying 12 labourers was heading towards Berhampur from Katama village under Adaba police limits in Gajapati district.

The mishap occurred after its driver lost control over the wheels while negotiating a curve and overturned. Sources said two persons were reportedly trapped under the heavy vehicle. On being informed, police personnel from Pattapur police station and two fire brigades from Mohana and Sanakhemundi reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. All the injured persons have been admitted to Digapahandi Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, police launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the mishap.