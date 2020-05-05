Bhubaneswar: In a serious lack of coordination, 12 Odia migrants from Surat were Tuesday found wandering in Bhubaneswar after the bus carrying them dropped them at Kalpana Square here. The migrants alleged apathy by the administration in Jajpur and Bhubaneswar for their plight.

Sources said several migrants from Bhadrak, Jajpur and Puri districts left Surat for Odisha in seven buses May 2. However, 12 from Bhadrak and Jajpur had boarded the bus that carried around 60 migrants from Puri. The 12 migrants got down from the bus in Bhubaneswar and went to Puri Tuesday morning.

The migrants claimed that they made contact with authorities through the helpline number 104 and 100 seeking help. Soon, a PCR van reached there and asked them to go to Master Canteen. Later, the migrants reached Rasulgarh square in two PCR vans that ferried them to Vani Vihar and then another left them at Rasulgarh.

These migrants after roaming around in the Capital city for six hours left for their respective places on their own. Five migrants spotted walking accused Jajpur Collector of denying them help on the pretext of having no prior information about their travel.