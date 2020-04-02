Bamra: Twelve persons belonging to Murshidabad district in West Bengal and living here alleged that they have been going without food for the past few days. They said they have not benefitted from the Odisha government’s scheme to provide food to migrant workers and others who are stuck in various parts of the state due to lockdown.

The 12 have been staying in rented accommodation in Govindpur panchayat under this block in Sambalpur district for the last 20 years. They eke out a living by selling scrap, old newspapers and books. However, now all businesses have come to standstill due to the lockdown and they are finding it very difficult to make both ends meet.

“Initially we spent some savings we had to fend for ourselves. But now we have run out of money and have not eaten anything for the last 2-3 days. We have not got any support from the administration,” the men alleged.

When contacted, Govindpur panchayat executive officer, Sujit Naik informed that he did not have information about people going hungry.

“One hundred beneficiaries of this panchayat are getting cooked food. Some self help groups (SHGs) have been roped in to distribute the food. We will immediately locate these 12 persons and provide them with food,” Naik stated.

PNN