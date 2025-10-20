Daringbadi: Women took it upon themselves and lodged a complaint at Daringbadi police station in Kandhamal district after a 12-year old girl was raped by a married man, police said Sunday.

The survivor, a Class VIII student, was staying with four younger siblings at a village under the police limits as their parents work as migrant labourers in another state.

In the absence of her parents, the girl used to take care of her siblings. Sources said the accused informed the girl that her father had sent money to his account to buy her a pair of chappals and asked her to accompany him to Daringbadi. Believing his words, the girl went with the man.

The accused picked her to a deserted forest on the way and raped her. While leaving, the accused even threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter before others. Afraid, the girl managed to return home.

However, after she fell sick and developed some complications, she narrated her ordeal before some village women. The women ganged up and lodged a complaint at the police station. Police registered a case and launched an investigation, Daringbadi IIC Kanak Majhi said.