Khamar: Sanju Munda, a 12-year-old girl resides with her two siblings and grandparents at Ranja village of Shankhamur panchayat under Pallahara block in Angul district.

While girls of her age are going to schools, playing and enjoying their childhood to the fullest, poor Sanju is toiling hard to fill five stomachs. She works as a daily labourer. Her untrained shoulders carry the burden of the five-member family, her tiny hands pick up spades and bars. She said that she is doing all these against her wish as once she stops going out to work, the pot will also stop boiling at home.

Sanju holds the administration entirely responsible for what she is today. “Had the administration not discriminated against her grandparents, she would not have been a child labourer,” complains Sanju in the usual childish way.

To know what indeed happened to Sanju’s grandparents, our correspondent visited them at their house.

Sanju’s grandfather Sagar Munda was sitting on the verandah and grandmother Jema Munda at the threshold. At first look, it can well be imagined how the daily hardships have put age on Sagar, a wizened 64-year-old who appears older than he is. Sagar’s wife Jema is 58 years old. While Sagar is suffering from waste-related problems, Jema is struggling with mental disorder.

During discussion, Sagar narrated the pathetic story of his family.

“My only son had left home 15 years ago, saying he was going out of the state in search of work. He had promised us once he would get a job there would be no more sufferings in the family. But he has since gone untraced. Despite our repeated efforts, we are still not able to know his whereabouts. No one can say where he had gone to and what had happened to him,” said Sagar.

Thereafter, the elderly couple was living, depending on their daughter and son-in-law. The elderly couple had also suffered another jolt in the form of the death of their daughter and son-in-law in quick succession.

The burden of bringing up one grandson and two granddaughters fell on Sagar. But he could not do this for long. Due to waist-related problems, he could no longer do any work. His wife’s condition too deteriorated. Remembering her son, daughter and son-in-law, she lost her mental balance.

“We are doing nothing but cursing our fates. Destiny has played a cruel joke on us as while it is we who should have taken care of our grandchildren, it is our granddaughter Sanju who is taking care of us,” said Sagar with tears rolling down his cheeks.

Asked if they were getting any assistance from the government, Sagar said that they have nothing but a ration card. The family has not been included under any pucca house yojana or any pension yojana. “The administration is well aware of our condition and well aware of the fact that we cannot reach block and panchayat offices yet no help is coming our way. This is why my little granddaughter has to work to make ends meet,” he complained while looking vacantly at Sanju who was standing near them.

Sanju said she has picked up spades and bars only for her grandparents. “Like my friends, I also want to go to school. I also want to be educated and become an officer. But if I stop working, all of us would starve and my grandfather and mother would also not get their quota of medicine. What should I do?” she asked.

When contacted, Shankhmur sarpanch Swarnalata Sahu said, “The family has not yet applied for pensions or pucca house. Only after that, the panchayat will make sure the family gets such benefits.”

Pallahara block development officer Rabi Narayan Majhi, when contacted, said the allegations would be verified and if Sagar is found eligible the family will definitely be included in the schemes and programmes.

